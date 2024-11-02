Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up 3.6% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 419.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $71.28. 149,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.02%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

