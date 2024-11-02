Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $10.21 on Friday, hitting $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.72.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.75 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 176.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

