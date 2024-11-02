Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.87.

Paylocity Stock Up 3.9 %

PCTY opened at $191.76 on Thursday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Paylocity by 27.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 20.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after acquiring an additional 123,744 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

