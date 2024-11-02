Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE PEB opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 541,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 759,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

