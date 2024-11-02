Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 14.7 %

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,046,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,132. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.