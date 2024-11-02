Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 14.7 %

PTON traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 44,046,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,132. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,592. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $144,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

