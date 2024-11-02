Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTON. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 44,046,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,132. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $144,866.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,592. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,880 shares of company stock valued at $815,767. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

