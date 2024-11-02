PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PENG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PENG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get PENG alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PENG

PENG Price Performance

About PENG

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PENG has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $29.81.

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.