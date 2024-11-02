Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $244.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 271.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,854.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $159,614.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,026.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,118. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 192.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,310 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 276.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Penumbra by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

