PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s Largest Position

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 6.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $300,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 270.9% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

