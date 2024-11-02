Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,439,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 48,314 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

