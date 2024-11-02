Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 340,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 578,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,418 shares of company stock worth $15,247,052. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $130.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

