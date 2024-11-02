Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,699,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,240,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,253,000 after buying an additional 111,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.01. 2,064,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

