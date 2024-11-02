Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $626,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE BMY opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -73.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

