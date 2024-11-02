Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Invests $224,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average is $195.67.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

