Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

