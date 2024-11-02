Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,054 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

