PineStone Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956,465 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $281,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.