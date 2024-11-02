Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,682 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

