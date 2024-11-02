Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 23,275 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:REVG opened at $26.34 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.