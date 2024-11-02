Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

