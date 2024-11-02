Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,847 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTA. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $895.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Prothena’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

