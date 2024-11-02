Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,072,000 after buying an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,902,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.