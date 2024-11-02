Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.