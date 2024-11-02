Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,549.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,940,000 after purchasing an additional 207,193 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,978,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,859,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after buying an additional 483,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,795,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

