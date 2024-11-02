Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Plexus by 158.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,223.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $722,090.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,284.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,106 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

