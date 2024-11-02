Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stephens

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $277.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 125.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 113,911 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the third quarter worth about $828,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 103.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primis Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

