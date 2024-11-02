Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 3,208 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 235,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

