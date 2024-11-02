Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 6,261 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

