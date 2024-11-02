Principal Securities Inc. Has $5.16 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

