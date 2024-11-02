Principal Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,407 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

