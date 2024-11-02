Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 9,668 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,654,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,377,000 after buying an additional 830,713 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,493,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.