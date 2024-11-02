Principal Securities Inc. Sells 311 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 114.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $242.75 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $226.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.19.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $748,678.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

