Private Management Group Inc. Has $18.52 Million Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $343,729.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,492. The firm has a market cap of $401.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

