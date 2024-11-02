Private Management Group Inc. Has $33.09 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,515,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $33,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 659,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

