Private Management Group Inc. Has $40.58 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Cable One makes up about 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $40,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Cable One by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cable One by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $18.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.98. The stock had a trading volume of 161,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,287. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.28 and a fifty-two week high of $618.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.91.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.31%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

