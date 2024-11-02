Private Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 190,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,832,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,627,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,299,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,262,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,048. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 285.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.53. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 672.26%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

