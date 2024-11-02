Private Management Group Inc. Takes $19.89 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 498,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 552.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 1,046,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in LKQ by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 230.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 705,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

