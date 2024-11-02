Private Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,268,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,565,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 342,528 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 156.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 320.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,273,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,956,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,889 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 4,780,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,585. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

