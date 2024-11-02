Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Vistra Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:VST opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.