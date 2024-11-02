Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on November 5th

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1572 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 52,489 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
