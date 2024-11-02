Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 10,136 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,053 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

