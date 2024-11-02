Realta Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 17,365 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 63.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,031,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,229. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

