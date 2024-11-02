Realta Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.54. The stock had a trading volume of 290,611 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

