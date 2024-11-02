Realta Investment Advisors Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $586.47. 416,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $418.22 and a 52-week high of $612.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

