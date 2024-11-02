Realta Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,304.50. The stock had a trading volume of 217,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,367.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1,311.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $838.47 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

