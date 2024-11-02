Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $22.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $215.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $146.16 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.