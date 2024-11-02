Reston Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.