Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

