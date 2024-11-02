Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 304,583 Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexxen International by 221.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Nexxen International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NEXN opened at $8.13 on Friday. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

